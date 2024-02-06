All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2021

Trinity Lutheran School first quarter

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Brett Sparks, Declan Stevens, Kaelyn Wildauer.

6th grade: Donna Cai, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben, Brooklyn Lewis, Monica Yang.

7th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst, Lauren Hillin, Mara Meyer.

8th grade: Ava Brown, Joseph Cao, Emmie Gamel, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Walter Meyer, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw, Alex Rhodes.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Tessa Langston, Elijah Philipps.

6th grade: AJ Belcher, Camille Bertrand, Jordan David, Bryce Hale, Quintyn Wunderlich.

7th grade: Carsyn Faught, Bryce Gaebler, Jacqualyn Johnson, Jasten Pickel.

8th grade: Ethan Edwards, Mateo Hayward, Seth Stageberg Greta Suhr, Baylor Wilson.

