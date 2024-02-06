All sections
November 27, 2019

Trinity Lutheran School first quarter

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst, Lauren Hillin, Jacqueline Johson, Mara Meyer.

6th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Beckley Goetz, Mia Panton, Tali Renshaw.

7th grade: Emma Harms, Maggie Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.

8th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Maci Hollis, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Carsyn Faught Bryce Gaebler, Jasten Pickel, Alana Snider, Ella Sparkman.

6th grade: Ava Brown, Ethan Edwards, Beau Gilliland, Allee McKee, Walter Meyer, Hannah Pruitt, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lillian Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.

7th grade: Corran Baker, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Lyla Craft, Hayden Harris, Tom Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Bella Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Maddie Robinson.

8th grade: Nathan Brown, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Rebecca Johnson, Preston McCuan; Gavin Winkler.

