Trinity Lutheran School 4th quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
A Honor Roll
5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Hannah Pruitt.
6th grade: Austin Belanger, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.
7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.
8th grade: Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Beau Gilliland, Allee McKee, Walter Meyer, Kendall Mullally, Mia Panton, Tali Renshaw, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.
6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Maddie Robinson.
7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Rebecca Johnson, Preston McCuan, Tristen Stovall.
8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Caden Norris, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg, Bryce Thompson.
