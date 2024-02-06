All sections
RecordsMay 25, 2019

Trinity Lutheran School 4th quarter

Trinity Lutheran School A Honor Roll 5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Hannah Pruitt. 6th grade: Austin Belanger, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson. 7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry...

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Hannah Pruitt.

6th grade: Austin Belanger, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.

7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

8th grade: Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Beau Gilliland, Allee McKee, Walter Meyer, Kendall Mullally, Mia Panton, Tali Renshaw, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.

6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Maddie Robinson.

7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Rebecca Johnson, Preston McCuan, Tristen Stovall.

8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Caden Norris, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg, Bryce Thompson.

