All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Trinity Lutheran School 4th quarter

Trinity Lutheran School A Honor Roll 5th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Clara Brune,Tallulah Colle, Cloey Curry, Blake Gaebler, Emma Glueck, Nolan Hale, Berkley Inman, Wyatt Koch, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Bayden Schoen, Chase Spooler, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry...

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Clara Brune,Tallulah Colle, Cloey Curry, Blake Gaebler, Emma Glueck, Nolan Hale, Berkley Inman, Wyatt Koch, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Bayden Schoen, Chase Spooler, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

6th grade: Bo Bryan, Mike Hasz, Jada Norris, Max Richey, Joslin Riebeling, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss, Bryce Thompson.

7th grade: Casey Barwick, Anna Buerck, Austin Kirn, Adam Orenstein, Logan Pruitt, Caroline Robison, Jack Rusten, Cammy Soto, Colin Tarry, Zander Zieba.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: Paul Adams, Grace Boettcher, Ella Hahs, Alice Hogendobler, Alec Horn, Grace Johnson, Shalom Kamau, Kayla Overbeck, Sklyer Soto, Ethan Weber, Lacie Welker.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Evie Caruso, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Macie Johnson, Larissa Ragain, Tristen Stovall, Savannah Trotter.

6th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Kent Elder, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Jake Mullins, Caden Norris, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg.

7th grade: Natalie Arbuckle, Audrey Daniel, Bryanna Hale, Zach Lewis, Nicholas Schmidt, Tye Thorne, Maris Woodruff.

8th grade: Lucas Boren, Gage Inman, Isabel Sea, Bayley Thompson, Keagen Winkler.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy