Trinity Lutheran School 4th quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
A Honor Roll
5th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Clara Brune,Tallulah Colle, Cloey Curry, Blake Gaebler, Emma Glueck, Nolan Hale, Berkley Inman, Wyatt Koch, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Bayden Schoen, Chase Spooler, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.
6th grade: Bo Bryan, Mike Hasz, Jada Norris, Max Richey, Joslin Riebeling, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss, Bryce Thompson.
7th grade: Casey Barwick, Anna Buerck, Austin Kirn, Adam Orenstein, Logan Pruitt, Caroline Robison, Jack Rusten, Cammy Soto, Colin Tarry, Zander Zieba.
8th grade: Paul Adams, Grace Boettcher, Ella Hahs, Alice Hogendobler, Alec Horn, Grace Johnson, Shalom Kamau, Kayla Overbeck, Sklyer Soto, Ethan Weber, Lacie Welker.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Evie Caruso, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Macie Johnson, Larissa Ragain, Tristen Stovall, Savannah Trotter.
6th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Kent Elder, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Jake Mullins, Caden Norris, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg.
7th grade: Natalie Arbuckle, Audrey Daniel, Bryanna Hale, Zach Lewis, Nicholas Schmidt, Tye Thorne, Maris Woodruff.
8th grade: Lucas Boren, Gage Inman, Isabel Sea, Bayley Thompson, Keagen Winkler.
