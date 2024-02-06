All sections
RecordsNovember 21, 2018

Trinity Lutheran School 1st quarter

Trinity Lutheran School A Honor Roll 5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Kendall Mullally, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw. 6th grade: Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Emma Harms, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Kennedy Lewis, Camille Richey, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson...

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Kendall Mullally, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw.

6th grade: Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Emma Harms, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Kennedy Lewis, Camille Richey, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.

7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

8th grade: Caden Norris, Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Joslin Riebeling, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Ethan Edwards, Beau Gilliland, Walter Meyer, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.

6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Don Cai, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Madelynne Robinson, Jake Sparks.

7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Wyatt Koch, Maeson Renshaw, Tristen Stovall, Gavin Winkler.

8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert,d Emily Stageberg, Bryce Thompson.

Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

