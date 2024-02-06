Trinity Lutheran School 1st quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
A Honr Roll
5th grade: Eliza Barnette, Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, MaggieHissis, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.
6th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Emma Glueck, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Dylan Price, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.
7th grade: Bo Bryan, Jada Norris, Max Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss.
8th grade: Natalie Arbuckle, Casey Barwick, Anna Buerck, Audrey Daniel, Austin Kirn, Adam Orenstein, Logan Pruitt, Jack Rusten, Cammy Soto, Colin Tarry, Zander Zieba.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Corran Baker, A.J. Balsman, Don Cai, Tom Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Maddie Robinson, Presley Sides, Jake Sparks.
6th grade: Clara Brune, Cloey Curry, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Wyatt Koch, Larissa Ragain, Gavin Reed, Bayden Schoen, Chase Spooler, Tristen Stovall.
7th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Jake Mullins, Caden Norris, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg, Bryce Thompson.
8th grade: Bryanna Hale, Zach Lewis, Caroline Robison, Nicholas Schmidt, Tye Thorne, Maris Woodruff.