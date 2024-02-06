All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2017
Trinity Lutheran School 1st quarter
Trinity Lutheran School A Honr Roll 5th grade: Eliza Barnette, Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, MaggieHissis, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson. 6th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Emma Glueck, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Dylan Price, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry...

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honr Roll

5th grade: Eliza Barnette, Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, MaggieHissis, Noah Kirn, Jefferson Walling, Jackson Wilson.

6th grade: Annie Adams, Nathan Brown, Emma Glueck, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Dylan Price, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

7th grade: Bo Bryan, Jada Norris, Max Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss.

8th grade: Natalie Arbuckle, Casey Barwick, Anna Buerck, Audrey Daniel, Austin Kirn, Adam Orenstein, Logan Pruitt, Jack Rusten, Cammy Soto, Colin Tarry, Zander Zieba.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Corran Baker, A.J. Balsman, Don Cai, Tom Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Maddie Robinson, Presley Sides, Jake Sparks.

6th grade: Clara Brune, Cloey Curry, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Owen Horrell, Wyatt Koch, Larissa Ragain, Gavin Reed, Bayden Schoen, Chase Spooler, Tristen Stovall.

7th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Jake Mullins, Caden Norris, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg, Bryce Thompson.

8th grade: Bryanna Hale, Zach Lewis, Caroline Robison, Nicholas Schmidt, Tye Thorne, Maris Woodruff.

Honor Rolls
