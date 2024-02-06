Trinity Lutheran Honor second quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's List
5th grade: Yishan 'Jenny' Li, Lucy Miller, Owen Wildauer, Natalle Wilson, Layne Wunderlich.
6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Conrad Brandhorst, Cole Enderle, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.
7th grade: Kaelyn Wildauer
8th grade: Donna Cal, Isabel Kirn, Avery Lalben.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Brett Gaebler, River Kelley, Peyton Schuessler, Rynn Snider, Jacob Koch, Wyatt Lohmann.
6th grade: Benjamin Blank, aria Hammonds, Liam Kelley, Colin McCollough, Jaegen Pickel, Aiden Rhodes.
7th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Declan Stevens.
8th grade: Brooklyn Lewis.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Emerson Bain, Gavin Deneke, Ulaire Kight, Kolble Koch, Addison Murphy.
6th grade: Peyton McDaniel.
7th grade: Journee Mele, Elijah Philipps, Brett Sparks
8th grade: A.J. Belcher, Camille Bertrand, Chloe Sheridan.
