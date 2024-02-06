All sections
RecordsJune 13, 2020

Tolliver-50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 13. Tolliver and the former Kay Stauffer were married June 13, 1970, at First Christian Church in Sikeston, Missouri, by the Rev. Joseph Wagner. After receiving their degrees at Southeast Missouri State University in 1973, Roger entered the field of banking, and Kay was an elementary school teacher...

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver on their wedding day
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver on their wedding day

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary June 13.

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver today
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Tolliver today
Tolliver and the former Kay Stauffer were married June 13, 1970, at First Christian Church in Sikeston, Missouri, by the Rev. Joseph Wagner.

After receiving their degrees at Southeast Missouri State University in 1973, Roger entered the field of banking, and Kay was an elementary school teacher.

Both are retired and have lived in Cape Girardeau since June 2000. They have one daughter, Amy (Scott), and three grandchildren, who live in Atlanta.

