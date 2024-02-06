Thompson-50 years

All sections
RecordsJuly 16, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Thompson
Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 17. Their children hosted a dinner on May 27 at Dalhousie Golf Club.

Thompson and the former Marsha McHaney were married June 17, 1972, in Kennett, Missouri.

The couple has four children, Kristi (Keith) Baker of Greenfield, Indiana, Chris (Laura) Thompson of Fairway, Kansas, Jon Mark (Paige) Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lauren (Neel) Jiwanlal of Prairie Village Kansas. They also have 12 grandchildren.

