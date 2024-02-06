All sections
RecordsOctober 10, 2020
Sturm - 50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sturm
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sturm

Donald and Xaveria "Fat" Sturm of Gordonville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 23 with a lunch with their children and grandchildren at River Ridge Winery.

Sturm and the former Xaveria Schaefer were married Oct, 23 1970, in Jonesboro, Illinois. Their attendants were Andy Schaefer and Shirley Beggs.

The couple has five children, Deborah Diebold of Fruitland; Dawn Cook of Sikeston, Missouri; Donnie Sturm of Minot, North Dakota; Darren Sturm of Perryville, Missouri; and Dana Newell of Commerce, Missouri. They also have 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Anniversaries
