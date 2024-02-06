All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 20, 2019

Stricker - 50 years

Bob and Judy Stricker of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married April 11, 1969, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The couple's children are Jeff (Bonnie) Stricker, Brian (Kristi) Stricker, Katie Mayberry, Sarah (James) Moss and the late Michael Stricker. They also have nine grandchildren, Amanda, Kara and Gracie Stricker, Robbie and Lauren Mayberry, James and Maggie Moss and Nathan and Nolan Stricker...

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Stricker
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Stricker

Bob and Judy Stricker of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married April 11, 1969, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The couple's children are Jeff (Bonnie) Stricker, Brian (Kristi) Stricker, Katie Mayberry, Sarah (James) Moss and the late Michael Stricker. They also have nine grandchildren, Amanda, Kara and Gracie Stricker, Robbie and Lauren Mayberry, James and Maggie Moss and Nathan and Nolan Stricker.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy