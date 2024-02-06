Stricker - 50 years

Bob and Judy Stricker of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married April 11, 1969, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The couple's children are Jeff (Bonnie) Stricker, Brian (Kristi) Stricker, Katie Mayberry, Sarah (James) Moss and the late Michael Stricker. They also have nine grandchildren, Amanda, Kara and Gracie Stricker, Robbie and Lauren Mayberry, James and Maggie Moss and Nathan and Nolan Stricker...