RecordsMay 15, 2021

Stone-70 years

Bill and Wilma Stone of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 19. A private celebration with family will be held at their home. Stone and the former Wilma Petzoldt were married May 19, 1951, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. The couple eloped, and a justice of the peace married them...

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Stone
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Stone

Bill and Wilma Stone of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 19. A private celebration with family will be held at their home.

Stone and the former Wilma Petzoldt were married May 19, 1951, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. The couple eloped, and a justice of the peace married them.

The couple has five children, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

