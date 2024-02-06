Stone-70 years

Bill and Wilma Stone of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 19. A private celebration with family will be held at their home.
Stone and the former Wilma Petzoldt were married May 19, 1951, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. The couple eloped, and a justice of the peace married them.
The couple has five children, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
