Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing

BLOOMFIELD — Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner has been found guilty of knowingly violating Missouri’s open records law in failing to release law enforcement body camera footage in the 2003 killing of a dog by a deputy sheriff.

Judge Wade Pierce found that Hefner’s defense — safety/security took precedence over the records request — was an attempt to hide what happened. Hefner has been fined more than $6,000.

Pierce stated that Hefner had knowingly violated the Sunshine Law request and “actively sought to hide the apparent disturbing actions of one of his deputies in order to avoid an apparent public outcry and systemically sought to thwart the efforts of the plaintiff to obtain video of the incident, regardless of the reason it may have been sought.”

Hefner and the department’s custodian of records Amy Holden are defendants in a civil matter that was filed by Oliver Law Firm regarding the department’s refusal to release information related to the killing of a dog in 2023.

Following an angry public outcry of the dog’s owners — Bryan and Tylla Pennington — a civil suit was filed against the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office. That matter has not yet gone to court. However, following the filing of the lawsuit, the Pennington family’s attorney, Russ Oliver ,filed a request for all official call logs on the day of the incident, as well as requesting any body camera video footage that may have been recorded during the incident.

That request was not fulfilled and formed the basis of this most recent case. In his filing, Oliver claimed the legal standard had not been met by the Sheriff's Office, and he suggested the department was suppressing the evidence in order to control the public narrative regarding the situation.