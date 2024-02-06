All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJuly 30, 2017

Starzinger -- 60 years

Don and Judy Starzinger of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering hosted by their children at the home of Scott and Peggy Starzinger of Jackson. Starzinger and the former Judy Schrumpf were married July 13, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Perryville, Missouri, by the Rev. O.D. Van Horn...

Mr. and Mrs. Don Starzinger
Mr. and Mrs. Don Starzinger

Don and Judy Starzinger of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering hosted by their children at the home of Scott and Peggy Starzinger of Jackson.

Starzinger and the former Judy Schrumpf were married July 13, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Perryville, Missouri, by the Rev. O.D. Van Horn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their attendants were the late Jim Turner, Jean Schrumpf Corse, the late Carl Pensel, the late Darlene Schrumpf Dunker, Earl Reisenbichler, Margie Sadler Kassel, John Yallaly, the late Lyman Godwin, Michael Schrumpf and Carole Schrumpf Dabbs.

They have four children, Tarilyn (Ron) Dobey of Rochport, Missouri; Donna (Mike) Parnell of Jackson; Carole Starzainger of Decatur, Illinois; and Scott (Peggy) Starzinger of Jackson. They also have 13 grandchildren.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy