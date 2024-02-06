Starzinger -- 60 years

Don and Judy Starzinger of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering hosted by their children at the home of Scott and Peggy Starzinger of Jackson.
Starzinger and the former Judy Schrumpf were married July 13, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Perryville, Missouri, by the Rev. O.D. Van Horn.
Their attendants were the late Jim Turner, Jean Schrumpf Corse, the late Carl Pensel, the late Darlene Schrumpf Dunker, Earl Reisenbichler, Margie Sadler Kassel, John Yallaly, the late Lyman Godwin, Michael Schrumpf and Carole Schrumpf Dabbs.
They have four children, Tarilyn (Ron) Dobey of Rochport, Missouri; Donna (Mike) Parnell of Jackson; Carole Starzainger of Decatur, Illinois; and Scott (Peggy) Starzinger of Jackson. They also have 13 grandchildren.
