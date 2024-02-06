St. Paul Lutheran School first quarter

St. Paul Lutheran School
Scholastic Honor Roll
7th grade: Anthony Kearns, Wesley Kiehne, Tristan Leggett, Erin Spencer.
8th grade: Crosby Millstead, Kylie Peters.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Jake Biri, Megan Birk, Weston Edwards, Camila Keller, Simon May, Ellie Meyr, Noah Meyr, Lindsey Spooler, Maren Tolson, Chase Wendel.
6th grade: Lauren Birk, Clara Bledsoe, Hope Bockelman, Evie Ford, Nolan Kintner, Madelin Pulley, Alex Rhodes, Aiden Sander, Brayden Zoellner.
7th grade: Micah Dehne, Lindsay King, Grace Petzoldt, Emily Sander, Stella Schweain, Amelia Wilson.
8th grade: Angel Aufdenburg, Paul Boettcher, Emery Edwards, Aubrey Froggatt, Lyla Hines, Callie King, Olivia Klinkhardt, Riley Ledure, Kylie Richardet, Grace Wessel, Emma Williams.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Eric Davis, Brylan Fluchel, Autumn Heisserer, Lydia Hitt, Adrian Stuart, Kenton White.
6th grade: Weston Jeter, Madison Landgraf, Walker Matthews, Truman McMullin, Carsten Millstead, Noah Perr, Christopher Steffens.
7th grade: Gavin Bruno, Faith Dreyer, Matthew Hitt, Johnathan Pfeiffer, Jeremy Spooler, Ashley Summers, Tayton Thorne.
8th grade: Sam Evans, Riley Griggs, John Hartmann, Mason Landewee, Sterling McMullin, Allison Shoemake.
