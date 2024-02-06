All sections
July 11, 2017

St. Paul Lutheran School 4th quarter

St. Paul Lutheran School Scholastic Honor Roll 5th grade: Eise Baer, Emery Edwards, Holland Guilliams, Lyla Hines, Grace Koch 6th grade: Eden Dehne, Madeline Kiehne, Ashlyn Mueller, Lily Ward 7th grade: Savannah Spencer, Delaynie Spies 8th grade: Luke Mirly, Seth Sievers, Quinn Steffens,Carson Williams,...

St. Paul Lutheran School

Scholastic Honor Roll

5th grade: Eise Baer, Emery Edwards, Holland Guilliams, Lyla Hines, Grace Koch

6th grade: Eden Dehne, Madeline Kiehne, Ashlyn Mueller, Lily Ward

7th grade: Savannah Spencer, Delaynie Spies

8th grade: Luke Mirly, Seth Sievers, Quinn Steffens,Carson Williams,

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Angel Aufdenberg, Samuel Evans, Aubrey Froggatt, John Hartmann, Callie King, Mason Landewee, Tiara Looman, Autumn McBryde, Sterling McMullin, Crosby Millstead, Kylee Richardet, Nadia Wasilewski, Grace Wessel, Emma Williams

6th grade: Kennady Biri, Conner Matthews, Eli Perr, Emilie Seabaugh, Hunter Wendel, Maci Wendel, Jackson Wyatt

7th grade: Jarrett Baker, Noah Bockelmann, Elise Edwards, Lilly DeProw, Flint Guilliams, Julia Schneider

8th grade: Staci Bangert, Alex Brown, Tanner King, Abby Koch, Brittany Koch, Maddox Murphy, Chase Parrish, Carson Spies, Zach Theiret

Honor Roll

5th grade: Evan Beck, Paul Boettcher, Ethan Geringer, Olivia Klinkhardt, Riley Ledure, Allison Shoemake.

6th grade: Tyler Abner, Camryn Boehme, Madison Burger, Paul Kaufmann, Demi McDonald,

7th grade: Lauren Barnes, Drake Geringer, Emilee Keene, Cole Macke, Rachel Miller, Ryan Miller, Sierra Russo, Brynn Sprengel, Savanna Sprengel

8th grade: Lindsay Baker, Cody Griggs, Seth James, Tallis Johnson, Tate Kester, Mackenzie Stone, Kohl Welker.

