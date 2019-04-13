St. Paul Lutheran School 3rd quarter

St. Paul Lutheran School: Jackson, MO
Scholastic Honor Roll
5th grade: Clara Bledsoe, Aiden Sander.
6th grade: Anthony Kearns, Wesley Kiehne, Tristan Leggett, Erin Spencer.
7th grade: Crosby Millstead.
8th grade: Eden Dehne, Paul Kaufmann, Madeline Kiehne, Conner Matthews, Ashlyn Mueller, Eli Perr, Emilee Seabaugh, Lily Ward, Maci Wendel.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Lauren Birk, Hope Bockelman, Sophia DeBrower, Addison Downs, Evie Ford, Nolan Kintner, Walker Matthews, Noah Perr, Alex Rhodes, Annabelle Rhodes, Brayden Zoellner.
6th grade: Micah Dehne, Matthew Hitt, Lindsay King, Grace Petzoldt, Johnathan Pfeiffer, Emily Sanders, Jeremy Spooler.
7th grade : Angel Aufdenberg, Emery Edwards, Aubrey Froggatt, Lyla Hines, Riley Ledure, Kylie Peters, Kylee Richardet, Grace Wessel.
8th grade: Tyler Abner, Kennady Biri, Camryn Boehme, Madison Burger, Jonathan Meyr, Hunter Wendel, Jack Wyatt.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Grace Aufdenberg, Madison Landgraf, Truman McMullin, Carsten Millstead, Grady Ruehling, Chris Steffens, Weston Windisch.
6th grade: Gavin Bruno, Faith Dreyer, Ashley Summers, Stella Schweain, Amelia Wilson.
7th grade: Paul Boettcher, Sam Evans, John Hartmann, Callie King, Olivia Klinkhardt, Mason Landewee, Sterling McMullin, Tanner Morehead, Allison Shoemake, Emma Williams.
8th grade: Nick Brinkopf, Sam Stuart.
