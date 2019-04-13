All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 13, 2019

St. Paul Lutheran School 3rd quarter

St. Paul Lutheran School: Jackson, MO Scholastic Honor Roll 5th grade: Clara Bledsoe, Aiden Sander. 6th grade: Anthony Kearns, Wesley Kiehne, Tristan Leggett, Erin Spencer. 7th grade: Crosby Millstead. 8th grade: Eden Dehne, Paul Kaufmann, Madeline Kiehne, Conner Matthews, Ashlyn Mueller, Eli Perr, Emilee Seabaugh, Lily Ward, Maci Wendel...

St. Paul Lutheran School: Jackson, MO

Scholastic Honor Roll

5th grade: Clara Bledsoe, Aiden Sander.

6th grade: Anthony Kearns, Wesley Kiehne, Tristan Leggett, Erin Spencer.

7th grade: Crosby Millstead.

8th grade: Eden Dehne, Paul Kaufmann, Madeline Kiehne, Conner Matthews, Ashlyn Mueller, Eli Perr, Emilee Seabaugh, Lily Ward, Maci Wendel.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Lauren Birk, Hope Bockelman, Sophia DeBrower, Addison Downs, Evie Ford, Nolan Kintner, Walker Matthews, Noah Perr, Alex Rhodes, Annabelle Rhodes, Brayden Zoellner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

6th grade: Micah Dehne, Matthew Hitt, Lindsay King, Grace Petzoldt, Johnathan Pfeiffer, Emily Sanders, Jeremy Spooler.

7th grade : Angel Aufdenberg, Emery Edwards, Aubrey Froggatt, Lyla Hines, Riley Ledure, Kylie Peters, Kylee Richardet, Grace Wessel.

8th grade: Tyler Abner, Kennady Biri, Camryn Boehme, Madison Burger, Jonathan Meyr, Hunter Wendel, Jack Wyatt.

Honor Roll

5th grade: Grace Aufdenberg, Madison Landgraf, Truman McMullin, Carsten Millstead, Grady Ruehling, Chris Steffens, Weston Windisch.

6th grade: Gavin Bruno, Faith Dreyer, Ashley Summers, Stella Schweain, Amelia Wilson.

7th grade: Paul Boettcher, Sam Evans, John Hartmann, Callie King, Olivia Klinkhardt, Mason Landewee, Sterling McMullin, Tanner Morehead, Allison Shoemake, Emma Williams.

8th grade: Nick Brinkopf, Sam Stuart.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-1-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Police report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-31-24
RecordsOct. 31
Fire report 10-31-24
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
Police report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy