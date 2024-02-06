St. Mary Cathedral School third quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.
5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Collin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Isabella Witte.
6th grade: Maria Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Ella Hart, Gristan Killian, Dylan Rubel.
7th grade: Ifaz Alam, T.J. Bolen, Gwendolyn Cleveland, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Adarah Ourth.
8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Roswell, Nalaiya Furlow, Jocelynn Geiser, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massarweh, Parker McGee, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Gianna Barinque, J.D. Cleveland, Raelyn Inman, Robbie Mayberry, Aiden McLean.
5th grade: John Paul Barinque, Aiden Carr, Mallory Goodin, Colson Ketcher, Lillie Zalite.
6th grade: Tristan Aguila, Eva Carr, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Ngyuyen, Aldrien Prasanphanich, Jacob Thurston.
7th grade: Pablo Avila Hneao, Owen Blattel, Lily Brotherton, DayJon Gray, Shelby Greable, Claudia Jones, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.
8th grade: Caylee Farrow, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Trustin Lappe, Jacie Smith, Cole Williams, Lexi Young.
