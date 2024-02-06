All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsMarch 27, 2021

St. Mary Cathedral School third quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern. 5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Collin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Isabella Witte...

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.

5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Collin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Isabella Witte.

6th grade: Maria Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Ella Hart, Gristan Killian, Dylan Rubel.

7th grade: Ifaz Alam, T.J. Bolen, Gwendolyn Cleveland, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Adarah Ourth.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Roswell, Nalaiya Furlow, Jocelynn Geiser, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massarweh, Parker McGee, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna Barinque, J.D. Cleveland, Raelyn Inman, Robbie Mayberry, Aiden McLean.

5th grade: John Paul Barinque, Aiden Carr, Mallory Goodin, Colson Ketcher, Lillie Zalite.

6th grade: Tristan Aguila, Eva Carr, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Ngyuyen, Aldrien Prasanphanich, Jacob Thurston.

7th grade: Pablo Avila Hneao, Owen Blattel, Lily Brotherton, DayJon Gray, Shelby Greable, Claudia Jones, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.

8th grade: Caylee Farrow, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Trustin Lappe, Jacie Smith, Cole Williams, Lexi Young.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy