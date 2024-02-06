All sections
February 6, 2021

St. Mary Cathedral School second quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Ella Wichern.

5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Declan Vowels, Isabella White.

6th grade: Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Dylan Rubel.

7th grade: Ifaz Alam, Owen Blattel, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow.

8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Nalaiya Furlow, Michael Givens, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massarweh, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel, Cole Williams.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna Barinque, J.D. Cleveland, Raelyn Inman, Aiden McLean, Katelynn Nguyen.

5th grade: Aiden Carr, Nicholas Elfrink, Mallory Goodin, Colson Ketcher, Lillie Zalite.

6th grade: Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Nguyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Mia Roe, Jacob Thurston.

7th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn Cleveland, Shelby Greable, Claudia Jones, Adarah Ourth, Sebastian Schaaf, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.

8th grade: Carlee Farrow, Jocelynn Geiser, Brody Harden, Trustin Lappe, Parker McGee, Lexi Young.

