February 23, 2019

St. Mary Cathedral School second quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Hayden Beattie, Evan Carr, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Grady Reynolds, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Maria Sokhn, Jacob Thurston.

5th grade: Ifaz Alam, Owen Blattel, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Claudia Jones, Lauren Williamsen.

6th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Caylee Farrow, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massarweh, Mena Pavone, Keegan Stritzel, Cole Williams.

7th grade: Susan Boyd, Drew Brandon, Lauren Eftink, Abram Green, Tristan LeGrand, Michaela Pittman, Madi Walker.

8th grade: Lillian Anderson, Jenna Givens, Puma Saysanan, Abby Schaaf.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Tristan Aguila, Riya Baldwin, Reagan Fehr, Bennett Kennard, Riley Killian, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Nguyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Mia Poe.

5th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwen Cleveland, Dayjon Gray, Alee Moore, Sebastian Schaaf, Haley Wissinger.

6th grade: Jaeda Baldwin, Marshall Earnheart, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Trustin Lappe, Parker McGee, Sam Pletcher, Lexi Young, Valdis Zalite.

7th grade: Lily Ahlvin, Rylee Britton, Cameron Clover, Khalil Douthit, Blake Fehr, Kaleb Friga, Lucas Goodin, Kate Hopper, Kyleigh Koch, Luke Miller, Inayah Rodgers, Ryan Smith, Will Thurston, Brynn Wulfers.

8th grade: Alex Austin, Devin Beattie, Cole Lemons, Michael Salter, Grace Young, Ali Zalite.

