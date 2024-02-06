All sections
RecordsJune 10, 2023
St. Mary Cathedral School fourth quarter
St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll:

4th grade: Jibreel Rodgers, Regan Salter, Olivia Williamsen.

5th grade: Azlan Faisal.

6th grade: Ella Carr, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.

7th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.

8th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Andy Nguyen, Charlie Sample, Kimberly Tran.

B Honor Roll:

4th grade: Auggie Fisher, Alliyah James, Isaiah Kilpela, Austin Nelson, Bao Tran, Graham Zimmerman

6th grade: Ella Carr, Ella Wichern.

7th grade: John Paul Barinque, Colson Ketcher, Paxton Nguyen, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.

8th grade: Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Tristan Killian, Elijah Moses, Dalilah Villegas.

