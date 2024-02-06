St. Mary Cathedral School fourth quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School
A Honor Roll:
4th grade: Jibreel Rodgers, Regan Salter, Olivia Williamsen.
5th grade: Azlan Faisal.
6th grade: Ella Carr, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.
7th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.
8th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Andy Nguyen, Charlie Sample, Kimberly Tran.
B Honor Roll:
4th grade: Auggie Fisher, Alliyah James, Isaiah Kilpela, Austin Nelson, Bao Tran, Graham Zimmerman
6th grade: Ella Carr, Ella Wichern.
7th grade: John Paul Barinque, Colson Ketcher, Paxton Nguyen, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.
8th grade: Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Tristan Killian, Elijah Moses, Dalilah Villegas.
