RecordsJune 5, 2021

St. Mary Cathedral School fourth quarter

A Honor Roll 4th grade: Ella Carr, Nola Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichhern. 5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Mallory Goodin, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Declan Vowels, Lille Zalite...

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Ella Carr, Nola Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichhern.

5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Mallory Goodin, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Declan Vowels, Lille Zalite.

6th grade: Victori Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Dylan Rubel, Jacob Thurston.

7th grade: Ifaz Alam, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow.

8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Caylee Farrow, Nalaiya Furlow, Jocelynn Geiser, Michael Givens, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massarweh, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keeagan Stritzel.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna Barinque, Faith Childs, Emersyn George, Raelyn Inman, Robbie Mayberry, Aiden McLean.

6th grade: Tristan Aguila, Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Nguyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Mia Roe.

7th grade: Pedro Avila Henao, Owen Blattel, Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn Cleveland, DayJon Gray, Shelby Greable, Claudia Jones, Adarah Ourth, Sebastian Schaaf, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.

8th grade:Brody Harden, Trustin Lappe, Cole Williams, Lexi Young.

Honor Rolls
