St, Mary Cathedral School first quarter

A Honor Roll
4th grade: Isaiah Stuchlik, Austin Nelson, Jibreel Rodgers, Regan Salter, Bao Tran, Olivia Williamsen.
6th grade: Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen.
7th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.
8th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Tristan Killian, Andy Nguyen, Camila Pedreros Montes, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Kimberly Tran, Dalilah Villegas.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Auggie Fisher, Alli James, Graham Zimmerman.
5th grade: Azlan Faisal, Olivia Hinkebein.
6th grade: Gianna Barinque, Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Robbie Mayberry, Ella Wichern.
7th grade: John Paul Barinque, Colson Ketcher, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.
8th grade: Tristan Aguila, Evan Carr, Elijah Moses, Jacob Thurston.
