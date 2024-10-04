All sections
December 10, 2022

St, Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Isaiah Stuchlik, Austin Nelson, Jibreel Rodgers, Regan Salter, Bao Tran, Olivia Williamsen.

6th grade: Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen.

7th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.

8th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Tristan Killian, Andy Nguyen, Camila Pedreros Montes, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Kimberly Tran, Dalilah Villegas.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Auggie Fisher, Alli James, Graham Zimmerman.

5th grade: Azlan Faisal, Olivia Hinkebein.

6th grade: Gianna Barinque, Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Robbie Mayberry, Ella Wichern.

7th grade: John Paul Barinque, Colson Ketcher, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.

8th grade: Tristan Aguila, Evan Carr, Elijah Moses, Jacob Thurston.

Honor Rolls
