St. Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School
A Honor Roll:
4th grade: Loren Davis, Azlan Faisal.
5th grade: Gianna Barinque, Ella Carr, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.
6th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.
7th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian.
8th grade: Ifaz Alam, Juan Pablo Avila Heneo, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, DayJon Gray, Claudia Jones, Lauren Williamsen.
B Honor Roll:
4th grade: Betty Claire Ferguson, Olivia Hinkebein, Elsie Messmer, Christopher Pobst.
5th grade: Faith Childs, Raelyn Inman, Aiden McLean.
6th grade: John Paul Barinque, Mallory Goodin, Tucker Halter, Colson Ketcher, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.
7th grade: Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Andy Nguyen, Mia Roe, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Jacob Thurston, Kimberly Tran.
8th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn Cleveland, Shelby Greable, Sebastian Schaaf, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.
