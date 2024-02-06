All sections
November 24, 2021

St. Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll:

4th grade: Loren Davis, Azlan Faisal.

5th grade: Gianna Barinque, Ella Carr, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Katelynn Nguyen, Ella Wichern.

6th grade: Faraz Alam, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian.

7th grade: Victoria Avila Henao, Hayden Beattie, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian.

8th grade: Ifaz Alam, Juan Pablo Avila Heneo, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, DayJon Gray, Claudia Jones, Lauren Williamsen.

B Honor Roll:

4th grade: Betty Claire Ferguson, Olivia Hinkebein, Elsie Messmer, Christopher Pobst.

5th grade: Faith Childs, Raelyn Inman, Aiden McLean.

6th grade: John Paul Barinque, Mallory Goodin, Tucker Halter, Colson Ketcher, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.

7th grade: Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Dawson Eftink, Reagan Fehr, Andy Nguyen, Mia Roe, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Jacob Thurston, Kimberly Tran.

8th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn Cleveland, Shelby Greable, Sebastian Schaaf, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

