RecordsNovember 24, 2020

St. Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Ella Wichern. 5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Lillie Zalite...

St. Mary Cathedral School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Ella Wichern.

5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Lillie Zalite.

6th grade: Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Dylan Rubel.

7th grade: Ifaz Alam, Owen Blattel, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Claudia Jones.

8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Caylee Farrow, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massaarweh, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel, Cole Williams.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Gianna Barinque, J.D. Cleveland, Raelyn Inman, Kamden Lappe, Aiden McLean, Katelynn Nguyen.

5th grade: John Paul Barinque, Brelin Essner, Mallory Goodin, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.

6th grade: Tristan Aguila, Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Ngueyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Mia Roe, Jacob Thurston.

7th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn, DayJon Gray, Sebastian Schaaf, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger.

8th grade: Nalalya Furlow, Jocelynn Geiser, Trustin Lappe, Parker McGee, Lexi Young.

Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

