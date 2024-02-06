St. Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Cathedral School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Ella Carr, Faith Childs, Nolan Eftink, Presley Florek, Emersyn George, Scarlett Hampton, Ella Wichern.
5th grade: Faraz Alam, Ty Blattel, Kade Burner, Colin Farrow, Margaret Florian, Layla Helman, Riley Honey, Adelina Ourth, Lillie Zalite.
6th grade: Hayden Beattie, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Dylan Rubel.
7th grade: Ifaz Alam, Owen Blattel, T.J. Bolen, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Claudia Jones.
8th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Caylee Farrow, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Taylor Kutz, Daniel Massaarweh, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel, Cole Williams.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Gianna Barinque, J.D. Cleveland, Raelyn Inman, Kamden Lappe, Aiden McLean, Katelynn Nguyen.
5th grade: John Paul Barinque, Brelin Essner, Mallory Goodin, Declan Vowels, Bella Witte.
6th grade: Tristan Aguila, Evan Carr, Hudson Dennis, Reagan Fehr, Gavin Macklem, Elijah Moses, Andy Ngueyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Mia Roe, Jacob Thurston.
7th grade: Lily Brotherton, Gwendolyn, DayJon Gray, Sebastian Schaaf, Lauren Williamsen, Haley Wissinger.
8th grade: Nalalya Furlow, Jocelynn Geiser, Trustin Lappe, Parker McGee, Lexi Young.
