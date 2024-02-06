St. Mary Cathedral School first quarter

St. Mary Catheral School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Hayden Beattie, Evan Carr, Dawson Eftink, Ella Hart, Tristan Killian, Gavin Maklem, Dylan Rubel, Charlie Sample, Maria Sokhn.
5th grade: Ifaz Alam, Owen Blattel, T.J. Bolen, Lily Brotherton, Gwen Cleveland, Parissa Faisal, Colton Farrow, Sebastian Schaff, Lauren Williamsem.
6th grade: T.J. Beattie, Ryan Boswell, Caylee Farrow, Daniel Massarweh, Valdis Zalite.
7th grade: Susan Boyd, Drew Brandon, Lauren Eftink, Abram Green, Tristan LeGrand, Madi Walker,
8th grade: Lillian Anderson, Jenna Givens, Puma Saysanan, Abby Schaaf.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Tristan Aguila, Riya Baldwin, Johm Bomar, Joseph Clark, Reagan Fehr, Elijah Moses, Andy Ngueyen, Aidrien Prasanphanich, Grady Reynolds, Mia Roe, Jacob Thurston.
5th grade: Dayjon Gray, Claudia Jones, Heidi LeGrand, Alee Moore, Haley Wissinger, Leyton Wulfers, Lueck Zimmerman,
6th grade: Jaeda Baldwin, Gavin Eakins, Michael Givens, Brody Harden, Taylor Kutz, Trustin Lappe, Parker McGee, Mena Pavone, Sam Pletcher, Keegan Stritzel, Cole Williams, Lexi Young.
7th grade: Lily Ahlvin, Rylee Britton, Blake Fehr, Kaleb Friga, Kate Hopper, Luke Miller, Michaela Pitman, Ryan Smith, Will Thurston, Brynn Wulfers.
8th grade: Alex Austin, Devin Beattie, Abagayle Britton, Grace Young, Ali Zalite.
