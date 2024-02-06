All sections
RecordsJanuary 16, 2021
St. Joseph School second quarter
St. Joseph School

A Honor Roll

3rd grade: Elizabeth Crump, Hudson Burger.

4th grade: Avery Ziegler.

5th grade: Cambrie Stulll, Owen Spinks, Nathan Walker.

6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.

8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo, Madeleine Themm.

B Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner.

5th grade: Kylie Stull.

Honor Rolls

