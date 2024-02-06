St. Joseph School second quarter

St. Joseph School
A Honor Roll
3rd grade: Elizabeth Crump, Hudson Burger.
4th grade: Avery Ziegler.
5th grade: Cambrie Stulll, Owen Spinks, Nathan Walker.
6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.
8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo, Madeleine Themm.
B Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner.
5th grade: Kylie Stull.
