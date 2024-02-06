St. Joseph School fourth quarter

St. Joseph School
A honor Roll
8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo , Madeleine Themm.
6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.
5th grade: Owen Spinks, Nathan Walker.
4th grade: Avery Zeigler.
3rd grade: Elizabeth Thomas.
B honor Roll
5th grade: Cambrie Stull, Kylie Stull.
3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner, Hudson Burger.
