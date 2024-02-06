All sections
RecordsJune 12, 2021

St. Joseph School fourth quarter

St. Joseph School A honor Roll 8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo , Madeleine Themm. 6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding. 5th grade: Owen Spinks, Nathan Walker. 4th grade: Avery Zeigler. 3rd grade: Elizabeth Thomas. B honor Roll 5th grade: Cambrie Stull, Kylie Stull...

St. Joseph School

A honor Roll

8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo , Madeleine Themm.

6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.

5th grade: Owen Spinks, Nathan Walker.

4th grade: Avery Zeigler.

3rd grade: Elizabeth Thomas.

B honor Roll

5th grade: Cambrie Stull, Kylie Stull.

3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner, Hudson Burger.

