RecordsNovember 24, 2020

St. Joseph School first quarter

St. Joseph School A Honor Roll 3rd grade: Elizabeth Thomas. 4th grade: Avery Zeigler. 5th grade: Owen Spinks. 6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding. 8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo, Madeleine Themm. B Honor Roll 3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner, Hudson Burger...

St. Joseph School

A Honor Roll

3rd grade: Elizabeth Thomas.

4th grade: Avery Zeigler.

5th grade: Owen Spinks.

6th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.

8th grade: Halle Comer, Hannah Kluesner, Jaylen Rulo, Madeleine Themm.

B Honor Roll

3rd grade: Kaitlyn Crump, Kent Kluesner, Hudson Burger.

5th grade: Cambrie Stull, Kylie Stull, Xavier Simmons, Nathan Walker.

Honor Rolls

