November 27, 2019

St. Joseph School first quarter

St. Joseph School

A Honor Roll

8th grade: Julia Campbell, Kaitlyn Walker, Tess Glastetter.

7th grade: Halle Comer, Jaylen Rulo, Hannah Kluesner.

5th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.

4th grade: Owen Spinks, Cambrie Stull, Nathan Walker, Xavier Simmons.

B Honor Roll

8th grade: Tanner Bailey.

4th grade: Kylie Stull.

Honor Rolls

