St. Joseph School first quarter

St. Joseph School
A Honor Roll
8th grade: Julia Campbell, Kaitlyn Walker, Tess Glastetter.
7th grade: Halle Comer, Jaylen Rulo, Hannah Kluesner.
5th grade: Connor Lee, Gavin Spalding.
4th grade: Owen Spinks, Cambrie Stull, Nathan Walker, Xavier Simmons.
B Honor Roll
8th grade: Tanner Bailey.
4th grade: Kylie Stull.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.