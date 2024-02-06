All sections
RecordsMay 29, 2021

St. Augustine School fourth quarter

St. Augustine School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Brock Page.

5th grade: Martina Ressel, Brenlee Hennemann, Khloe Gantt, Claire Robert, Tucker Johnston, Jack Jansen, Lillie Kern, Lucy Allen.

6th grade: Morgan LeGrand, Eloiza Marquez, Josie Schwartz.

7th grade: Genevieve Diebold, Cierra Landewee, Parker Hulshof, Teagen Beussink, Colton Landewee.

8th grade: Claire Hennemann, Blaine Schlosser, Brooklyn Gosche, Kendyl Slinkard, Savannah Hux, Claire Page, Nevaeh Dannenmueller, Logan Landewee, Caleb Klipfel.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Charlotte Collier, Molly Gray, Collin Vazquez, Olivia Seiler, Heidi Seyer, Brendan Ressel, Jackson Simmers, Natalie Mirgaux, Peyton Friend, Yahel Lopez.

5th grade: Mikyla Dannenmueller, Sophia DeJournett, Rylee McAlister, Brookelynn Lawless.

6th grade: Luke Seyer, Lance Hinkebein, Sara Hulshof, Alex Wagoner, Ava Miller, Andrew Ressel, Anniston Daniel, Devin Dannenmueller, Lane Miller, Nicklaus Heuring.

7th grade: Rylan Dirnberger, Dalton Leimbach, Adam Cork, Aiden Wendel, Maria Seyer, Kambri Huckstep.

8th grade: Isabelle Seyer, Megan Berghoff, Bennett Collier, Carston Dannenmueller, Easton Mosby, Emma Ressel.

