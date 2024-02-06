All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 24, 2021

St. Augusitne School first quarter

St. Augustine School A Honor Roll 4th grade: Connor Wilhelm, Brynn Schlosser, Leah Seiler, Colby Johnston, Shelbi Berkbuegler, Grady Johnston. 5th grade: Brock Page, Molly Gray, Brendan Ressel, Charlotte Collier, Collin Vazquez, Natalie Mirgaux, Peyton Friend, Olivia Seiler...

St. Augustine School

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Connor Wilhelm, Brynn Schlosser, Leah Seiler, Colby Johnston, Shelbi Berkbuegler, Grady Johnston.

5th grade: Brock Page, Molly Gray, Brendan Ressel, Charlotte Collier, Collin Vazquez, Natalie Mirgaux, Peyton Friend, Olivia Seiler.

6th grade: Martina Ressel, Brenlee Hennemann, Claire Robert, Jack Jansen, Khloe Gantt, Lillie Kern, Tucker Johnston, Lucy Allen.

7th grade: Morgan LeGrand, Eloiza Marquez, Josie Schwartz, Luke Seyer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: Genevieve Diebold, Cierra Landewee, Parker Hulshof, Adam Cork, Dalton Leimbach, Teagan Beussink, Kambri Huckstep.

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Madelyn Rhodes, Elizabeth Obermann, Grace Seyer, Kelsi Berkbuegler, Ella Ponder, Zachary Graves, Jackson Page, Reagan Welter, Alexander Schwartz, Connor Ressel.

5th grade: Heidi Seyer.

6th grade: Sophia DeJournett, Mikyla Dannenmueller, Rayleigh Schlosser, Brookelynn Lawless.

7th grade: Sara Hulshof, Alex Wagoner, Lance Hinkebein, Andrew Ressel, Ava Miller, Nicklaus Heuring.

8th grade: Maria Seyer, Aiden Wendel, Rylan Dirnberger, Colton Landewee, Jake Jansen, Heidi LeGrand.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy