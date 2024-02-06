St. Augusitne School first quarter

St. Augustine School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Connor Wilhelm, Brynn Schlosser, Leah Seiler, Colby Johnston, Shelbi Berkbuegler, Grady Johnston.
5th grade: Brock Page, Molly Gray, Brendan Ressel, Charlotte Collier, Collin Vazquez, Natalie Mirgaux, Peyton Friend, Olivia Seiler.
6th grade: Martina Ressel, Brenlee Hennemann, Claire Robert, Jack Jansen, Khloe Gantt, Lillie Kern, Tucker Johnston, Lucy Allen.
7th grade: Morgan LeGrand, Eloiza Marquez, Josie Schwartz, Luke Seyer.
8th grade: Genevieve Diebold, Cierra Landewee, Parker Hulshof, Adam Cork, Dalton Leimbach, Teagan Beussink, Kambri Huckstep.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Madelyn Rhodes, Elizabeth Obermann, Grace Seyer, Kelsi Berkbuegler, Ella Ponder, Zachary Graves, Jackson Page, Reagan Welter, Alexander Schwartz, Connor Ressel.
5th grade: Heidi Seyer.
6th grade: Sophia DeJournett, Mikyla Dannenmueller, Rayleigh Schlosser, Brookelynn Lawless.
7th grade: Sara Hulshof, Alex Wagoner, Lance Hinkebein, Andrew Ressel, Ava Miller, Nicklaus Heuring.
8th grade: Maria Seyer, Aiden Wendel, Rylan Dirnberger, Colton Landewee, Jake Jansen, Heidi LeGrand.
