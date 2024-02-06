St. Ambrose School second quarter

St. Ambrose School
A Honor Roll
Connor Berry, Ainsley Burnett, Ryder Chapman, Zach Eftink, Noah Glastetter, Jenny Glueck, Cole Graham, Leyton Hanback, Kaiya Haney, Bennett Lange, Luke Seyer, Anna Spies, Madeleine Themm, Reese Van Pelt.
B Honor Roll
Abby Burton, Jacob Dannenmueller, Mikey McClard, Marissa Harrell, R.J. Vandeven.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.