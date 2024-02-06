All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

St. Ambrose Catholic School 4th quarter

St. Ambrose Catholic School A Honor Roll 5th grade: Noah Glastetter, Craig Hanlon, Luke Seyer, Anna Spies. 6th grade: Ainsley Burnett, Jacob Dannenmueller, Jenny Glueck. 7th grade: Grant Lange. 8th grade: Allie Burnett, Abby Glastetter, Zach Graham, Sydney Lewis, Phillip Spies, Nate Sullivan...

St. Ambrose Catholic School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Noah Glastetter, Craig Hanlon, Luke Seyer, Anna Spies.

6th grade: Ainsley Burnett, Jacob Dannenmueller, Jenny Glueck.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

7th grade: Grant Lange.

8th grade: Allie Burnett, Abby Glastetter, Zach Graham, Sydney Lewis, Phillip Spies, Nate Sullivan.

B Honor Roll

6th grade: Ryder Chapman, R.J. Vandeven.

7th grade: Nick Sullivan.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy