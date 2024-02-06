St. Ambrose Catholic School 4th quarter

St. Ambrose Catholic School
A Honor Roll
5th grade: Noah Glastetter, Craig Hanlon, Luke Seyer, Anna Spies.
6th grade: Ainsley Burnett, Jacob Dannenmueller, Jenny Glueck.
7th grade: Grant Lange.
8th grade: Allie Burnett, Abby Glastetter, Zach Graham, Sydney Lewis, Phillip Spies, Nate Sullivan.
B Honor Roll
6th grade: Ryder Chapman, R.J. Vandeven.
7th grade: Nick Sullivan.
