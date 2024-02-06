Smith - 60 years

Truman and Ruth Smith of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with dinner hosted by their family on June 3.
Smith and the former Ruth Brantly were married June 3, 1961, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Rev. Joe Melton performed the ceremony and their attendantswere Don Norman and Jerilyn Bledsoe.
The couple has two children and five grandchildren.
