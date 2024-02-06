Siebert - 70 years

Harlan Alvin and Dorothy Marie Siebert of Jackson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26.
Siebert of Tilsit and the former Dorothy Schreiner of Old Appleton were married Nov. 26, 1950. It was 2 degrees below zero, and earlier in the week there had been a major ice storm that brought everything to a halt.
The Sieberts are former owners of Straightway Farm Service near Jackson.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no celebration.
