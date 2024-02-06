Sebaugh-60 years

All sections
Ed and Joan Sebaugh of Sedgewickville, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 23 with a family dinner at Delmonico's Steakhouse. Ed Sebaugh and the former Joan Nothdurft were married July 23, 1961, at Zion Methodist Church in Gordonville...
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sebaugh
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sebaugh

Ed and Joan Sebaugh of Sedgewickville, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 23 with a family dinner at Delmonico's Steakhouse.

Ed Sebaugh and the former Joan Nothdurft were married July 23, 1961, at Zion Methodist Church in Gordonville.

The couple has three children, Jeanine Sebaugh and Homer Guy of San Antonio, Steven (Linda) Sebaugh of Jackson and Cheryl Sebaugh of Cape Girardeau. They also have two grandchildren, Scott Sebaugh of Jackson and Kate Sebaugh of Phoenix.

Joining in the fun and fellowship were, Rosemary Berry, Wanda and Terry Hale, Sylvia and Paul Sander, Diana Brunke; children, Steven (Linda) Sebaugh, Cheryl Sebaugh and grandson, Scott Sebaugh.

