Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School third quarter

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School
A Honor Roll (3.5-4.0
7th grade: Ellie Britt, Jamie Duck, Kasey Peters, Chloe Warren.
8th grade: Briley Couch, Stevey Klingel, Kyle Nixon, Landon Trout, Skyler Wallace.
9th grade: Katie Archie, Asher Britt, Ayden Burlbaugh, Tanner Coleman, Makinna Easter, Alycea Jones, Zavior Mize, Annie Oliver, Scott Taylor.
10th grade: Kierstin Banks, Hannah Casey, Maddie Fitchpatrick Kaylin Maney, Shelby Meeker, Lee Nixon, Jayce Robles, Zander Scherer, Aleeyah White.
11th grade: Shelby Bryant, Ezekiel Johnson, Elizabeth Stone, Mackenzie Warning.
12th grade: Theron Archie, Keron Banks, Lydia Canady, Tyler Fitchpatrick, Kaidyn Pearson, Timiyah Winston.
B Honor Roll (3.0-3.49)
7th grade: Cameron Bean, Mikylia Daniels, Camarie Perdue, Paris Robertson, Aiden Tanchek, Khloe Tolle, Abigail Warning.
8th grade: Nikki Adams, AnaLora Taylor, TyLynn Taylor, Mark Tragessor, Zalea Wheeler.
9th grade: Maddie Carlisle, Reagan Evans, Alison Foster, Ashton Hatley, Katie Pobst, Briana Seiler, Anthony Tragessor, Marcus Warren, Madison Young.
10th grade: Alexis Adams, Ashley Broughman, Cameron Dobbelare, Christian Dobbelare, Kyla Pearson, Jayce Robles, Lamija Warren.
11th grade: Kobie Burton, Caleb Gates, Dylan McGuire, Hunter Miller, Kaden Sadler.
12th grade: Demarion Maney, Svitlana Schlotzhauer, Hunter Tubbs, Brook Wallace, Nicholas Whalen, Timiyah Winston.
