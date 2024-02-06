Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School fourth quarter

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School
3.5-4.0
7th (3.5-4.0) 7th grade: Cameron Bean, Ellie Britt, Jamie Duck, Camarie Purdue, Paris Robertson, Khloe Tolle, Abigail Warning, Chloe Warren.
8th grade: Briley Couch, Stevey Klingel, Kyle Nixon, Landon Trout, Skyler Wallace.
9th grade: Katie Archie, Asher Britt, Ayden Burlbaugh, Tanner Coleman, Makinna Easter, Alycea Jones, Zavior Mize, Annie Oliver, Katie Pobst, Brianna Seiler, Scott Taylor, Madison Young.
10th grade: Kierstin Banks, Hannah Casey, Maddie Fitchpatrick, Kaylin Maney, Shelby Meeker, Lee Nixon, Kyla Pearson, Jayce Robles, Zander Scherer, Aleeyah White.
11th grade: Shelby Bryant, Ezekiel Johnson, Elizabeth Stone, Mackenzie Warning.
12th grade: Theron Archie, Lydia Canady, Tyler Fitchpatrick, Kaidyn Pearson, Timiyah Winston.
3.0-3.49
7th grade: Kaden Arnold, Kasey Bolt, Brooklyn Felton, Nala Maney, Mikylia Daniels, Camarie Perdue, Kasey Peters, Paris, Matthew Ross, Aiden Tanchek.
8th grade: Nikki Adams, Jeffrey Dobbelare, AnaLora Taylor, TyLynn Taylor, Mark Tragessor, Zalea Wheeler.
9th grade: Maddie Carlisle, Reagan Evans, Alison Foster, Ashton Hatley, Anthony Tragessor, Logan Wallace, Marcus Warren.
10th grade: Alexis Adams, Ashley Broughman, Cameron Dobbelare, Christian Dobbelare, Zandrau Wheeler.
11th grade: Kobie Burton, Caleb Gates, Levi Glueck, Dylan McGuire, Kaden Sadler.
12th grade: Keron Banks, Demarion Maney, Svitlana Schlotzhauer, Hunter Tubbs, Brook Wallace, Nicholas Whalen.
