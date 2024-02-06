All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJune 12, 2021

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School fourth quarter

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School 3.5-4.0 7th (3.5-4.0) 7th grade: Cameron Bean, Ellie Britt, Jamie Duck, Camarie Purdue, Paris Robertson, Khloe Tolle, Abigail Warning, Chloe Warren. 8th grade: Briley Couch, Stevey Klingel, Kyle Nixon, Landon Trout, Skyler Wallace...

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School

3.5-4.0

7th (3.5-4.0) 7th grade: Cameron Bean, Ellie Britt, Jamie Duck, Camarie Purdue, Paris Robertson, Khloe Tolle, Abigail Warning, Chloe Warren.

8th grade: Briley Couch, Stevey Klingel, Kyle Nixon, Landon Trout, Skyler Wallace.

9th grade: Katie Archie, Asher Britt, Ayden Burlbaugh, Tanner Coleman, Makinna Easter, Alycea Jones, Zavior Mize, Annie Oliver, Katie Pobst, Brianna Seiler, Scott Taylor, Madison Young.

10th grade: Kierstin Banks, Hannah Casey, Maddie Fitchpatrick, Kaylin Maney, Shelby Meeker, Lee Nixon, Kyla Pearson, Jayce Robles, Zander Scherer, Aleeyah White.

11th grade: Shelby Bryant, Ezekiel Johnson, Elizabeth Stone, Mackenzie Warning.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th grade: Theron Archie, Lydia Canady, Tyler Fitchpatrick, Kaidyn Pearson, Timiyah Winston.

3.0-3.49

7th grade: Kaden Arnold, Kasey Bolt, Brooklyn Felton, Nala Maney, Mikylia Daniels, Camarie Perdue, Kasey Peters, Paris, Matthew Ross, Aiden Tanchek.

8th grade: Nikki Adams, Jeffrey Dobbelare, AnaLora Taylor, TyLynn Taylor, Mark Tragessor, Zalea Wheeler.

9th grade: Maddie Carlisle, Reagan Evans, Alison Foster, Ashton Hatley, Anthony Tragessor, Logan Wallace, Marcus Warren.

10th grade: Alexis Adams, Ashley Broughman, Cameron Dobbelare, Christian Dobbelare, Zandrau Wheeler.

11th grade: Kobie Burton, Caleb Gates, Levi Glueck, Dylan McGuire, Kaden Sadler.

12th grade: Keron Banks, Demarion Maney, Svitlana Schlotzhauer, Hunter Tubbs, Brook Wallace, Nicholas Whalen.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy