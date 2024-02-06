Scott County Central Junior and Senior High School fist quarter

Scott County Central Junior and Senior High
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Cameron Bean, Ellie Britt, Jamie Duck, Aiden Tanchek, Chloe Warren.
8th grade: Briley Couch, Stevey Klingel, Kyle Nixon, Skyler Wallace.
9th grade: Asher Britt, Tanner Coleman, Makinna Easter, Reagan Evans, Abi Lutes, Zavior Mize, Annie Oliver.
10th grade: Kierstin Banks, Hannah Casey, Maddie Fitchpatrick, Shelby Meeker, Lee Nixon, Zander Scherer, Aleeyah White.
11th grade: Shelby Bryant, Ezekiel Johnson, Elizabeth Warning.
12th grade: Lydia Canady, Kaidyn Pearson.
Honor Roll
7th grade: Jayden Arnold, Brookelyn Felton, Lee Logan-Moss, Nala Maney, Camarie Perdue, Paris Robertson, Eva Dunger, Abigail Warning, Morgan Western.
8th grade: Eva Dunger, Tristan Henderson, AnaLora Taylor, TyLynn Taylor, Mark Tragessor, Landon Trout, Zalea Wheeler.
9th grade: Katie Archie, Chasity Bain, Ayden Burlbaugh, Maddie Carlisle, Alison Foster, Ashton Hatley, Alycea Jones, Katie Pobst, Briana Seiler, Anthony Tragessor, Logan Wallace, Marcus Warren, Madison Young.
10th grade: Alexis Adams, Taryn Bridges, Landon Lutes, Kyla Pearson, Jayce Robles.
11th grade: Kobie Burton, Gage Foster, Caleb Gates, Levi Glueck, Dylan McGuire, Kaden Sadler.
12th grade: Theron Archie, Tyler Fitchpatrick, Demarion Maney, Svitlana Schlotzhauer, Brook Wallace, Nicholas Whalen, Jacob Wheatley, Timiyah Winston.
