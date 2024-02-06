Scott City High School 1st quarter 2017

Scott City High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Cayden Beussink, Breahnna Choate, Camden Conner, Raegan Holder, Misty Mason, Josalinn Payne, Ada Rendleman
10th grade: Heather Conaway, Zoe Lee, Alexys Littlepage, Elizabeth Martin, Kassie Northington, Cheyenne Peck, Jordanne Talley, Ashley Wilthong
11th grade: Matthew Bradford, Chloe Clayton, Paige Cummins, Kaileigh Dirden, Diamond Ham, Logan Oleson, Shelby Seyer, Rylee Stroup, Emma Wilhelm
12th grade: Cheyenne Ates, Kaylea Bard, Alyssa Campbell, Katherine Friese, Faith Grant, Ashley Griggs, Lexi Hennecke, Kurt Howell, Makayla Job, Bailee Lathum, Bryan McNeely, Kylie Newell, Joseph Parker, Bryce Perkins, Christopher Phillips, Justin Provo, Kali Roberts, Shaun Schwausch, Kathleen Smith, Madison Thompson, Trevor Whitfield
Honor Roll 9th grade: Mia Bilderback, Jersey Black, Clayton Bollinger, Neaveon Brown, Kalyn Bruce, Caleb Burger, Michaela Buttry, Barbara Flowers, Janiya Hall, Stetson Harris, Sabrina Henson, Nicolas Hillman, Kelsie Job, Lucas Jordan, Gavon Kinsey, Thomas Lawler, Kimberly Lloyd, Valerie McClellan-Smith, Griffen Moore, Paxton Nichol, Olivia Ourth, Ethan Pennington, Ethan Pratt, Leah Pullen, Allison Schaefer, Brayden Simms, Lucas Summers, Mckenzie Sweet, Amber Tuttleton, Harlie Umfleet, Gage Underwood, Maddison Webb, Wes Wilburn
10th grade: Andrew Auer, Jasmine Barajas, Noah Braun, Allison Briley, Emma Bryant, Elise Buford, Claudia Cassout, Spencer Doughty, Carlie Estes, Valek Futral, Miranda Heisserer, Ellen Huckstep, Noah Johnson, Kyra Laubach, James May, Alyssa McFall, Phoenix Meadows, Elizabeth Miller, Kaden Mouser, Cody Nichols, Landon O'Brien, Joseph Panagos, Emily Poole, Brenda Rosas, Joshua Schmitt, Marcus Schroeder, Hailey Schrum, Anthony Seabaugh, Jessica Sewell, Tristden Smith, Hayley Spies, Spencer Stratman, Aidan Thomson
11th grade: John Auer, Elijah Berry, Xavier Bollinger, Kolbe Drury, Amanda Enderle, Courtney Enderle, Brittany Garner, Bailey James, Samuel Jordan, Lindsey Kieffer, William Klingeman, Hailley Maglone, Michaela Overbey, Britne Parker, David Posey, Paige Robinson-White, Gregory Schwausch, Charli Simms, Danielle Simms, David Smith, Olivia Sykes, Rylee Venable
12th grade: Race Baker, Alexis Burnett, Kylie Campbell, Daniel Cooper-Barberis, Ashley Cummins, Macy Hillemann, Jacob Kirchhofer, Lacey Lange, Alexis Lewallen, James Linley, Mistie Main, Isaac Pennington, Skylar Rhymer, Dakota Talley, Elijah Venable, Artiom Vendin, Madelyne Whitworth
