Scott City Elementary School second quarter

Scott City Elementary School
Principal Honor Roll
3rd grade: Kassiddy Dailey, Ella Ressel.
4th grade: Asher Spinks.
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Ashton Brent, Maylene Cherry, Omar Johnson, Lorelai McMellan, Peyton Morris, Madison Rodriguez, Carson Smith, Rebecca Stewart.
4th grade: Bella Ancell, Hayden Collier, Abbigail Cowan, Isabella Davis, Kole Gross, Stasha Haile, Ethan Huffman, Taylor McMillan, Gabriel Miller, Mara O'Dell, Bruce Schlosser, Hunter Spraggs, Logan Swift, Trey Underwood.
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Dakota Andrews, Bentlea Barton, Madison Beard, Krista Bigham, Carson Braun, Elaina Bricker, Jodi Burger, Sophia Cochran, Jayden Davis, Samuel Estes, Jayce Fields, Addalyn Glasser, Michael Glover, Christopher Graff, Elyse Howell, Justyn Hunt, Barbara Ivie, Hayleigh Jennings, Colden Lemons, Josalyn Lynn-Kesterson, Trenton Martin, Mckenzie Matty, Cash Menees, Brianna Mills, Kennadi Oakley, Evander Patterson, Ryan Penley, Quentin Proffer, Skylar Ramanayake, Payton Ramos, Kimber Rogers, Alexia Schumaker, Eli Slayden, Haven Smith, Abigail Snyder, Lillian Stephens, Kayden Talley, Jett Wagners, Lucas Wheatley, Abbigayle Wilson.
4th grade: Klara Atlas, Chase Austin, Vegas Baker, Brooklyn Beckett, Conner Bedwell, River Branch, Leah Breeding, Kloey Brown, Joshua Burckhardt, Jayden Cannon, Zane Cato, Maria Claussen, Jasmine Ellswort, Layla Eestes, Wyatt Foulk, Isaac Foy, Melanie Goertz, Jackson Gremard, Kailyn Groesbeck Ayva Harris, Holli Heberlie, Jedidiah Heise, Ashlynn Holder, Madison Holmes, Ava Huckstep, David Hunt, Jasmen Jackson, Chase Knight, Kane Laws, Kaden Lowery, Jonathan Muzzy, Olivia Oakley, Kyra O'Neal, Jaylnn Ranzini, Dallas Rhodes, Jasmine Robinson, Gavin Rogers, Miley Schwettman, Braeden Walton, Jerry Wheatley II, Madden Whitcraft, Evalynn Wiley.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.