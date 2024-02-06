Schmitzzehe -- 55 years

Schmittzehe and the former Barbara Kirn were married Jan. 12, 1963, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

The couple has three children, Steven (Debbie) Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau; Tom (Lisa) Schmittzehe of Patton, Missouri; and Kimberly (Matthew) Melton of St. Louis. The couple also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.