Schmitzzehe -- 55 years

Jerome and Barbara Schmittzehe celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12.
Schmittzehe and the former Barbara Kirn were married Jan. 12, 1963, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.
The couple has three children, Steven (Debbie) Schmittzehe of Cape Girardeau; Tom (Lisa) Schmittzehe of Patton, Missouri; and Kimberly (Matthew) Melton of St. Louis. The couple also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
