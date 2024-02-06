All sections
RecordsDecember 3, 2022

Scheper-60 years

Jimmie "Jim" and Betty Scheper celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 22. Scheper and the former Betty Steiner were married Nov. 22, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. They have two children, Doug (Emily) Scheper of Jackson and Janet (Gary) Weber of Springfield, Missouri.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Scheper
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Scheper

Jimmie "Jim" and Betty Scheper celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 22. Scheper and the former Betty Steiner were married Nov. 22, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pocahontas.

They have two children, Doug (Emily) Scheper of Jackson and Janet (Gary) Weber of Springfield, Missouri. Their grandchildren are Meredith Scheper of Jackson, Isaac Scheper of Richmond, Kentucky, Madison (Alex) Maupin of Marshall, Missouri, Blake Weber of Springfield and Garrett Weber of Springfield. They also have a great-granddaughter, Brynn Maupin.

Jim is a lifelong resident of Jackson, and Betty is from Pocahontas.

Anniversaries
