Scheffer - 50 years

Richard and Cheryl Scheffer of Gordonville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 5 at the American Legion Hall in Jackson. The dinner and dance were hosted by the couple's children.
Scheffer and the former Cheryl Brucker were married Jan. 4, 1969, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Advance, Missouri. The Rev. John Wells performed the ceremony.
Their attendants were Nancy Brucker Hester, Mary Scheffer Cotner, Clara Scheffer Urhahn, Mary Brucker Pruitt, Charles Scheffer, Ronnie Cook, Herbert Blattel and Dewain Brucker.
The couple has three children: Tammy Livingston of Jackson, Chris (Lisa) Scheffer of Gordonville and Nicole Scheffer of Gordonville. They also have five grandchildren: Cody, Jordan and Grady Livingston and Dyllan and Colton Scheffer.
