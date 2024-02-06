All sections
RecordsJuly 25, 2020

Schabbing - 60 years

Charles and Pat Schabbing of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise celebration hosted by their children and grandchildren at Port Cape Girardeau. The couple was married Jan. 30, 1960, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schabbing
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schabbing

Editor's note: This story has been edited from it's original posting.

Charles and Pat Schabbing of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a surprise celebration hosted by their children and grandchildren at Port Cape Girardeau.

The couple was married Jan. 30, 1960, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

They have five sons, David (Annette) Schabbing of Cape Girardeau; Michael Schabbing of Renton, Washington; Steven (Michele) Schabbing of Gordonville; Chris (Mary) Schabbing of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Matt (Angie) Schabbing of Shawneetown. They have 11 grandchilren, Jessica (Chris) Brockmier, Erica (Jacob) Pierce, Veronia (Chris) Allen, Victoria (Caleb) Dienstbach, Collin (Haley) Schabbing, Tanner (Hannah) Schabbing, Alex Schabbing, Sabrina Schabbing, Canyon Schabbing and Hunter McCann. In addition, they have eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Charles still farms on the family dairy farm with son David and granddaughter Victoria. Pat still teaches private piano lessons.

They met in the first grade and dated only each other through the years beginning with an eighth grade dance. It has been an amazing journey.

