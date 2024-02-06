Schabbing - 60 years

They have five sons, David (Annette) Schabbing of Cape Girardeau; Michael Schabbing of Renton, Washington; Steven (Michele) Schabbing of Gordonville; Chris (Mary) Schabbing of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Matt (Angie) Schabbing of Shawneetown. They have 11 grandchilren, Jessica (Chris) Brockmier, Erica (Jacob) Pierce, Veronia (Chris) Allen, Victoria (Caleb) Dienstbach, Collin (Haley) Schabbing, Tanner (Hannah) Schabbing, Alex Schabbing, Sabrina Schabbing, Canyon Schabbing and Hunter McCann. In addition, they have eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Charles still farms on the family dairy farm with son David and granddaughter Victoria. Pat still teaches private piano lessons.

They met in the first grade and dated only each other through the years beginning with an eighth grade dance. It has been an amazing journey.