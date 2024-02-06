Saxony Lutheran High School second quarter

Saxony Lutheran High School
Honor roll with high distinction (4.0 GPA)
9th grade: Leah Fritsche, Landre Hoehne, Berkley Inman, Elli Kratochvil.
10th grade: Eden Dehne, Emma Hinze, Madeline Kiehne, Lydia Roth, Matthew Thiess, Lily Ward.
11th grade: Jarrett Baker, Noah Bockelman, Anna Buerck, Isabella Deckerd, Rylea Lohmann, Hiren Parekh, Kaylee Proffer, Mary Richey, Ty Seabaugh, Savannah Spencer, Emma Voelker.
12th grade: Megan Benkendorf, Brock Engert, Will LeDure, Maddox Murphy, Seth Sievers, Skyler Soto, Abigail Thomason, Sydney Turner, Carson Williams.
Honor roll with distinction (3.75-3.99 GPA)
9th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Luke Eggemeyer, Tyler Gamel, Maci Hollis, Riley Ledure, Peyton Meier, Crosby Millstead, Kyle Peters, Maeson Renshaw, Kylee Ricardet, Jesse Schupp, Paige Seibel, Katie Swain, Owen Terry, Addelyn Thomason, Janell Windeknecht.
10th grade: Katelin Dreyer, Paul Kaufmann, Anna Mueller, Ashtyn Mueller, Erin Ostendorf, Eli Perr, Ava Perry, Emma Rivers, Aaron Zoellner.
11th grade: Luke Besand, Leah Bronkenkant, Audrey Dreyer, Wade Eggemeyer, Madelyn Harris, Austin Kirn, Zach Lewis, Wilson Lodge, Logan Pruitt, Elise Roth, Anna Thomason, Maris Woodruff, Cory Word, Alexander Zieba.
12th grade: Paul Adams, Stacie Bangert, Gavin Boehme, Mattison Bowyer, Kevin Britton, Eli Brown, Alex Brown, Alice Hogendobler, Alec Horn, Seth James, Tanner King, Joel Koenig, Lane Koenig, Zachary Thieret.
Honor roll (3.5-3,74 GPA)
9th grade: Jack Buerck, Aubrey Froggatt, Rebecca Johnson, McKenna Ratliff, Allison Shoemake.
10th grade: Camryn Boehme, Andrew Hahs, Allison Majors, Annabell Nash, Max Richey, Evan Schuessler, Emilie Seabaugh, Bryce Thompson.
11th grade: Chloe Bollinger, Ava Brown, Bryanna Hale, Jacob Johnson, Owen Johnson, Brynn Sprengel, Savanna Sprengel.
12th grade: Andrew Buxton, Savannah Cork, Cody Griggs, Colton Hengst, Tate Kester, Jorge Lopez Ruiz, Abby Ruehling, Brandon Thurm.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.