October 2, 2021

Ruth-50 years

Mike and Betty Ruth of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with a reception hosted by Holly Marret and Joey Ruth at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau. The Ruth's were married Aug. 21, 1971, at Bethel Assembly of God in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Sydney Watson performed the ceremony and also performed their vow renewal for their 50th anniversary...

Mr. and Mrs. Mike Ruth
Mr. and Mrs. Mike Ruth

Mike and Betty Ruth of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with a reception hosted by Holly Marret and Joey Ruth at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau.

The Ruth's were married Aug. 21, 1971, at Bethel Assembly of God in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Sydney Watson performed the ceremony and also performed their vow renewal for their 50th anniversary.

Mike and Betty have two children, Holly (Matt) Marred of Benton, Missouri, and Joey (Kristen) Ruth of Bernie, Missouri. They also have two grandsons, Bryce and Cole.

