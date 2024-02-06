All sections
RecordsMay 30, 2020

Rushing-50 years

Rushing and the former Donna R. Yancey were married May 30, 1970, at New McKendree United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Woods Jr. Their attendants were Judy Dow Cozby and Roger Yancey.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rushing then
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rushing then

Michael W. and Donna R. Rushing of Jackson observed their 50th wedding anniversary May 30. The celebration has been postponed in respect to social distancing.

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rushing now
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Rushing now
Rushing and the former Donna R. Yancey were married May 30, 1970, at New McKendree United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Woods Jr. Their attendants were Judy Dow Cozby and Roger Yancey.

They have two children, Mike and Carmen Rushing Cox and Todd and Julie Rushing of Jackson. They also have five grandchildren.

