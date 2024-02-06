Rushing-50 years

Michael W. and Donna R. Rushing of Jackson observed their 50th wedding anniversary May 30. The celebration has been postponed in respect to social distancing.
Rushing and the former Donna R. Yancey were married May 30, 1970, at New McKendree United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Woods Jr. Their attendants were Judy Dow Cozby and Roger Yancey.
They have two children, Mike and Carmen Rushing Cox and Todd and Julie Rushing of Jackson. They also have five grandchildren.
