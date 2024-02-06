All sections
RecordsJanuary 4, 2020

Roth-50 years

Franklin and Annette Roth of Scott City celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 22. A dinner was held at their home with their children. Roth and the former Annette Kutscher were married Sept. 20, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. ...

Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Roth
Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Roth

Franklin and Annette Roth of Scott City celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 22. A dinner was held at their home with their children.

Roth and the former Annette Kutscher were married Sept. 20, 1969, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Oscar A. Gerken performing the ceremony. Their attendants were Judy Aufdenberg, maid of honor; Ernestine Roth, bridesmaid; Donald Roth, best man; Walter Kutscher, groomsman; Karen Roth and Sharon Roth Lee, flower girls; and Richard Aufdenberg and Ralph Roth, ushers.

The couple has three children, Brian Roth of De Soto, Illinois; Jennifer (Shawn) Spies of Chaffee, Missouri; and Sarah (Travis) DeGroot of Jackson. They also have four grandchildren, Phillip and Anna Spies and Oliver and Levi DeGroot.

